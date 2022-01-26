R-Day parade 2022: Lok Adalat depicted in Tableau for the first time

For the first time, on January 26, a National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) tableau depicting Lok Adalat is set to participate in the Republic Day procession on Rajpath. According to Law Ministry officials, the float will focus on ‘Ek Mutthi Aasman (Inclusive Legal System): Lok Adalat’.

In their opinion, the front half of the tableau features ‘Nyay Sbke Liye,’ a hand gesture that represents bravery, assurance, and protection. On the back of the float, a hand is opening its fingers one by one, symbolizing the five guiding principles of Lok Adalats: accessible, definitive, inexpensive, equitable, and timely justice for all.

What is Lok Adalat?

Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute resolution method. Disputes or cases that are pending in court or at the pre-litigation stage can be settled or compromised amicably here. It uses an informal and simple procedure to resolve disagreements as quickly as possible. Lok Adalats were given legal standing by the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987.

According to the aforementioned Act, an award (decision) made by the Lok Adalat is deemed a civil court judgment and is final and binding on all parties and no appeal can be filed against such a decision. However, even though there is no provision for appeal against a Lok Adalat award, the parties may initiate litigation by contacting the appropriate court, submitting a complaint, and following the required procedural steps, in order to exercise their right to sue.

Referral of cases to Lok Adalat

1. Any pending case before any court.

2. A dispute that has not yet been addressed by a court but may be brought before one.

The Lok Adalat shall not decide any matter relating to an offense that cannot be compounded under the law.