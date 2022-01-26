The cabinet of Andhra Pradesh has approved the formation of 13 new districts

The Andhra Pradesh government has altered the number of districts in the state, raising it from the present 13 to 26. The state government approved the creation of 13 new districts in a gazette notification issued on Tuesday, with the process anticipated to be finished by Telugu New Year in April.

The Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Visakhapatnam, which will be divided into two districts, is one of the 24 Lok Sabha constituencies being turned into districts.

Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR district, Bapatia, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai district, Annamayya district, and Sri Balaji district are among the new districts.

The last time a new district was created in undivided Andhra Pradesh was in 1979, when the Vizianagram district was established.

Following the cabinet decision late Tuesday, planning secretary GSRKR Vijaykumar handed the recommendations over to chief secretary Sameer Sharma. Following that, the notification was sent out to all of the districts.