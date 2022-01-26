Tork Motors launches electric motorcycle ‘Tork Kratos’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Pune-based start-up Tork Motors has launched the Kratos electric motorcycle. The new e- motor cycle come in two versions- standard model and the more powerful Kratos R.

The motor cycle is powered by a 7.5 kW electric motor that develops 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds and has a top speed of 100 kmph. It uses a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 180 km. Company claims that the battery has a range of around 120 km on a single charge.

Kratos R is powered by a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm, 10 Nm. It can charge up to 80% in 60 minutes. The top speed is 105 kmph.

It also features all-LED lighting, LED DRLs, hazard lights, multi-drive modes, reverse mode, front storage box, battery indicator, safe home feature, crash alert, an anti-theft system and guide me home lights.

The Tork Kratos is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and the Kratos R is priced at Rs 1.23 lakh. Bookings for the Kratos has begun for a token of Rs 999 on the company website while deliveries will commence from April this year.