‘We don’t oppose Hindi, we only oppose Hindi imposition’; Stalin

Addressing a virtual session organised by the DMK youth wing to remember the sacrifices of language martyrs during pre- and post-Independence anti-Hindi agitations in the state, Stalin said, ‘We’re still working on amending regulations to make it easier for state languages to become official languages of the country’. Stalin stated that when Anna (CN Annadurai) came to power in 1967, he implemented the two-language policy and named the state Tamilnadu as a result of the Mozhipor’s outcome.

‘Just because we speak Tamil doesn’t imply we’re closed-minded.We are not against Hindi, but we are not against any language,’ CM Stalin said.‘We don’t oppose Hindi, we only oppose Hindi imposition. We like Tamil, but that doesn’t mean we despise other languages,’ he added. He also argued that learning a language should be driven by a person’s desire to do so rather than being forced upon them.