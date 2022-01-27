Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of himself sporting a tricolour beard on Republic Day

India, as it celebrates the 73rd year of absolute independence with its own constitution, the freedom fighters who made this possible are remembered with reverence and the nation witnesses the grand parade and pageantry which unravels on Raj Path, Delhi, showcasing India’s rich heritage and army competence and might.

On the occasion, Amitabh Bachchan also pays homage in a unique way. BigB is a frequent Instagram user with a massive following of over 29 million followers. With his followers, the actor frequently shares his ideas and peeks inside his day. Big B shared a close-up photo of himself with a tricolour beard as respect to the country on the occasion of Republic Day. He captioned the photo, ‘Gantantra Divas Ki Anek Anek Shubhkamnaein (A very happy Republic Day)’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers including celebrities flocked down to the comment section of the post and showered the actor with love.

Big B also posted another monochrome photo to commemorate the occasion. Only the actor and the Indian tricolour were visible in colour in the photograph. The image was taken outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home, when a large gathering of admirers had gathered to catch a sight of the iconic actor.

Also Read: Upside down house built in Colombia attracts tourists; pics go viral

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is unquestionably an inspiration to everyone. The actor, who is 79 years old, is working on a number of projects. The actor is presently preparing for the premiere of Runway 34, his forthcoming feature. In the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from these, the actor is working on Goodbye, Jhund, Project K, and Uunchai. In the official Hindi version of The Intern, he will star with Deepika Padukone.