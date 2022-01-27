DDMA to lift weekend curfew, ease Covid curbs in Delhi amid decline in TPR

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to lift the COVID-19 restriction of weekend curfew and odd-even rule for non-essential commercial establishment in the national capital in its meeting on Thursday.

According to an ANI report, weddings can be held in the national capital with 200 people or at 50% capacity of the premises. Cinema halls, bars and restaurants can also operate at 50% capacity, said sources. Delhi government offices will also operate with 50% capacity. However, the decision on the reopening of schools will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the DDMA meet which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting was held virtually. Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50% attendance. The DDMA had however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday. As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59%.