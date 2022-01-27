iHeartRadio’s nominations led by Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo

Justin Bieber has had a peach of a year, leading the iHeartRadio Music Awards with nine nominations for his two major collaborative hits of 2021, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.

Breakout singer Olivia Rodrigo got eight nominations for hits from her debut “drivers licence,” while Doja Cat and Giveon both have seven for the awards presentation, which will air from Los Angeles on March 22.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognise the artists that have received the most airplay on their stations and app during the year, and fans can vote in numerous categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, and Best Music Video.

Both of Bieber’s singles have been nominated for song of the year, competing with tracks by Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and Doja Cat ft. SZA.

Rodrigo is up for female artist of the year alongside Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift. Doja Cat has two songs nominated for best collaboration, “Kiss Me More” with SZA and “Best Friend” with Saweetie.

For best new pop artist, Giveon, Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Maneksin, and Tate McRae are all nominated.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium and will also be available on iHeartRadio stations and the app.