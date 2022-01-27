It was Samantha’s decision to separate, Naga Chaitanya just accepted, reveals Nagarjuna

Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shocked everyone, and it was one of the year’s most tragic stories. Now, renowned actor and Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna has disclosed further specifics about the split, which are completely different from what was previously reported.

As per reports, Nagarjuna revealed that Samantha wanted the divorce and Chaitanya had to respect her choice. ‘Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family’s reputation. Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried’.

The actor went on to say that his son consoled him several times, and that the problems between the couple problems began in early 2021. He already expressed his displeasure with the negative media reporting. ‘The only thing that bothers me is if they write anything about my family. That is the only thing. I am also okay if they write about me. I always think, unless there is fruit on the tree, they won’t throw stones, right?’

Naga Chaitanya addressed their split decision in the public a few days ago, saying, ‘It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So Divorce is the best decision in such a situation’.