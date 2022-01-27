Russian hockey player Anisimov released from isolation for Olympics

Former NHL forward Artem Anisimov has been released from isolation after testing negative for the coronavirus and has rejoined the Russian team ahead of the Beijing Olympics, according to the country’s hockey organisation.

Anisimov has the most NHL experience of any player on the Russian squad, having appeared in 771 regular-season games for four different clubs over the course of 13 seasons, most recently for the Ottawa Senators in 2020-21.

In a statement to state news agency Tass late Wednesday, the federation said he was positive for the virus and had been replaced on the 25-man roster by Vladimir Tkachev and moved to the taxi squad.

“Artem Anisimov provided a negative test, spent the required period in quarantine at Novogorsk (training camp), and joined the team today,” team manager Ilya Kovalchuk stated on the federation website Thursday.

The Russians are the defending champions, having won gold four years ago in Pyeongchang. They begin the competition against Switzerland on February 9, and they will also face the Czech Republic and Denmark in group play.

There was no word on when Anisimov tested positive or how long he was isolated.

People who have recently been infected with the virus must pass five negative tests in order to enter China for the Olympics.

This week, five viral cases have been reported among Russian Olympic participants, including one in figure skating, one in skeleton, and two on the same bobsled crew.