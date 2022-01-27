State approves the sale of ‘alcoholic beverages’ in supermarkets!

A highly significant decision was made by the Maharashtra government on Thursday, with wine now available at all Maharashtra supermarkets. With the new policy, grocery shops and department stores in the state will be permitted to sell wine bottles. The sale of wine was previously restricted to liquor stores.

A press conference was held by NCP Minister Nawab Malik who announced that the decision to promote small and medium wineries had been taken.

‘To increase the motivation of fruit-based wineries, 10 years of GST was exempted, a policy which was implemented in the state and wineries increased in number. The profits of the farmers also increased. To help promote the brands of small and medium wineries, supermarkets with an area of more than 1000 square feet will be allowed to sell their products in a stall/showcase. This permission will be given based on a discussion in the cabinet meeting,’ Nawab Malik said.