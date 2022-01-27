Sultan of Brunei’s daughter wears diamond and emerald studded tiara for her wedding

In a week-long ceremony, Princess Fadzillah Lubabul, 36, married her boyfriend, Awang Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi.

Sultan of Brunei is one of the wealthiest men in the world, so it’s no surprise that no expense was spared for his daughter’s wedding this week. Princess Fadzillah Lubabul, the Sultan of Brunei’s sixth daughter with his ex-wife, had a wonderful seven-day wedding, with the gorgeous bride borrowing amazing jewellery from her step-mother, the Queen of Brunei’s royal collection.

Princess Fadzillah is the ninth of the Sultan’s 12 children with two of his wives and a Kingston University graduate (with a degree in international studies). Her mother, Hajah Mariam, was married to the Sultan from 1982-2003, with the couple having four children.

Prince Mateen, a 30-year-old Instagram sensation who is regarded as one of the world’s most desirable bachelors, is one of the brothers of Fadzillah. Prince Azim, another of her brothers, died suddenly in 2020 from an undisclosed ailment. He was well-known as an international jet setter who was frequently spotted with celebrities such as Mischa Barton, Lindsay Lohan, and Paris Hilton.