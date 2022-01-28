Rafael Nadal one win shy of setting new record in Australian open

Rafael Nadal is one win away from becoming the 21st player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

With a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini on Friday, the 35-year-old Spaniard progressed to his sixth Australian Open final.

Nadal came to a halt after the final point, flashed a huge grin, and then pounded the air three times.

After months off the circuit due to an injured foot and then a bout with COVID-19, Nadal landed in Australia not knowing how long he’d be able to play. After losing in the semifinals of the French Open against Novak Djokovic, he didn’t play again until August of last year.

“Every day has been a problem in terms of foot difficulties. Doubts remain… certainly for the remainder of my career because I have what I have and we can’t change that,” Nadal remarked. “But for me, it’s incredible… to compete and play tennis at such a high level again, against the best players in the world.”

Nadal has won six consecutive matches at the first Grand Slam event of the year after winning a warm-up competition.

With one more victory, he’ll equal Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s record of 20 major titles. Nadal would also become the fourth guy to win at least two Grand Slam titles.

He’ll face the winner of the later semifinal Friday between US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title match on Sunday.

Because of the heavy rain, Nadal’s triumph over Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini took place beneath a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena. It was his 500th win on hard courts at tour level. Only once has he won the Australian Open, in 2009.

After yet another semifinal victory, his sole focus was on adding a second.