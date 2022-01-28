US East Coast to face blizzard weather brought by the winter storm

People in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic parts of the United States are bracing for snow, wind, and freezing temperatures as a major winter storm is forecast to bring blizzard conditions to the region on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service predicted that heavy snow and high winds would start falling in sections of the Carolinas and Appalachia on Friday evening.

On Saturday, the system will deepen as a nor’easter off the East Coast, bringing similar conditions to the rest of the country. The weather service warned that localised snowfall totals of up to 20 inches (51 cm) were likely to be experienced.

Wind-blown snow could also make travel “almost impossible,” according to officials.

After the storm, colder temperatures are expected, which might result in severe wind chills on Saturday night.