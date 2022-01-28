Woman who maintained her Hindu identity for 15 years, arrested!

Karnataka Police arrested a Bangladeshi woman posing as a Hindu for 15 years in Bengaluru’s outskirts based on information provided by the Foreigners Regional Registration of India (FRRO). The arrested Bangladeshi woman has been identified as Roni Begum. She changed her name to Payal Ghosh and is married to Nithin Kumar, a delivery executive, from Mangaluru.

Nithin, who has gone missing, is being sought by police. The woman was arrested after a search operation that lasted three months, the police said. Roni Begum was 12-years-old when she snuck into India, and later worked as a dancer in Mumbai. Her name had been changed to Payal Ghosh and she claimed to be Bengali.

During that time, she fell in love with Nithin and married him. In 2019, they settled in Anjananagar, a locality in Bengaluru. Roni worked as a tailor there. During their time in Mumbai, the couple managed to obtain a PAN card and Nithin managed to obtain an Aadhaar card through a friend in Bengaluru.

To attend her father’s funeral, Roni traveled to Bangladesh. She went to Kolkata and from there she planned to reach Dhaka. Immigration officers confiscated her passport after they became suspicious of it. They warned her not to travel to her country. Later, it was revealed that she was an illegal immigrant. She had returned to Bengaluru by that time, and FRRO had informed the Bengaluru Police Commissioner about Roni.

In this regard, the Byadarahalli police have registered a case. A police investigation is underway to find those who helped her get a PAN Card, Aadhar Card, and voter’s ID. The police have launched an extensive hunt in Mumbai, Kolkata, and other parts of the country to find the suspects.