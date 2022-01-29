Ash Barty wins the Australian Open for the first time in a decade

On Saturday, Ash Barty beat Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the Australian Open final, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.

Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the singles final since Wendy Turnbull in 1980, and she is the first Australian woman to win since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

Barty, who is rated number one in the world, now has major victories on three different surfaces, having won on grass at Wimbledon last year and clay at the French Open this year.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Barty, who is 25 years old. “I’m really proud to be an Australian.”

Evonne Goolagong Cawley, a tennis legend who has won seven Grand Slam titles and has been a trailblazer for Indigenous Australian sports, was a surprise guest to present the champion’s trophy to Barty, who is part of a new generation of Indigenous stars.

After carrying the trophy into the stadium for the pre-match ceremony, O’Neil was also part in the night.

Barty thanked her coach and support staff, her family, the organisers, and the fans, saying, “I’m a very fortunate and lucky girl to have so much love in my corner.”

Through six matches, Barty had not dropped a set and had only given up one service game, to American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.