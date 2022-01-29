Covid positive cancer patient to donate his body to med students in a rare gesture ;

On Friday, a cancer patient in the city stated his willingness to donate his body for med research to be conducted in the virus variants, possibly the first such instance in the country. West Bengal reported 3805 new cases. According to an official, Nirmal Das, 89, was a resident of the city’s New Town neighbourhood, ‘On Saturday, Nirmalbabu’s body would be donated to RG Kar Medical College’s forensic department,’ he said

With the new instances, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 19,86,667, according to a health department report. The city had the most new instances, with 481, followed by the North 24 Parganas area, which had 438 new cases, according to the report.