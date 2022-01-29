Covid vaccination coverage crosses 165 crore in India

New Delhi: More than 165 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 56.72 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours to the beneficiaries. Till now more than 4.5 crore children aged 15 to 18 received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.

The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.