From Thursday, the Delhi Metro will resume its regular weekend schedule

The Metro trains in Delhi will resume their regular weekend schedule on Saturday, officials said, after the national capital removed Covid-19 restrictions due to a decrease in the number of infections. To comply with the weekend curfew that was lifted on Thursday, Metro services have been limited at a 15-minute gap frequency on the Yellow and Blue lines, and 20 minutes on all other lines.

When the Omicron-dominated third wave began to soar in the capital city on January 8, a weekend curfew was implemented in Delhi.