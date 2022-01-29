ICC U 19 World Cup :To advance to the Super League semi-finals, Australia defeated Pakistan

With a comprehensive win over Pakistan, Australia has advanced to the ICC under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Super League semi-finals for the third time. With a 119-run victory on a day where batting first was the order of the day, they joined England and Afghanistan in the final four. On their path to a Plate semi-final victory, the United Arab Emirates set a target higher than the hosts West Indies, while Uganda defeated Papua New Guinea by 35 runs in the Plate play-off semi-finals. Australia beat Pakistan by 119 runs in the ICC under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Super League semi-finals, owing to some excellent top-order batting.

Teague Wylie’s and Corey Miller’s half-centuries, as well as Campbell Kellaway’s 47, helped Australia to 276 for 7 from their 50 overs, which was far too much for Pakistan in Antigua.

With the exception of a 50-run third-wicket stand, Pakistan was never in contention in their chase and eventually succumbed to 157 all out, with the Australian bowlers sharing the wickets.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat, but they immediately regretted their decision as Kellaway and Wylie (71) put on an 86-run partnership for the first wicket.

Kellaway was stumped by Qasim Akram (3-40), but that just brought Miller to the crease, where he quickly increased the run rate to 64.

Awais Ali bowled Wylie to break their 101-run partnership, and Miller followed shortly after to leave Australia 203 for three with just under ten overs remaining.

Cooper Connolly, the captain, contributed 33 runs, while William Salzmann, the No. 7 batsman, smashed a quickfire 25 off 14 balls to set a competitive goal.

It was evident early on that Pakistan would struggle, as Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan were both caught behind in the fifth over, leaving their team at 27 for two.

Before Irfan Khan (27) was bowled by Salzmann (3-37), Abdul Faseeh (28) and Irfan Khan (27) began to rebuild, and wickets dropped at regular intervals from then on.

On Saturday, Australia will meet the winner of India’s Super League quarter-final against defending champions Bangladesh.