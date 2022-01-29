India has 2.51 lakh new cases, 12% lower than yesterday

On Friday, India reported a total of 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to almost 4 crore 6 lakh. The number of new cases recorded was down 12% from yesterday’s daily peak of 2.86 lakh cases. There were also 627 new deaths in the country, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths to 4,92,327.

In the country, there are currently 21 lakh active cases. The active cases now account for 5.18 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 93.6 percent. The daily positivity rate, which is the percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive and is a vital indicator of the pandemic’s condition, has dropped from 19.59 percent to 15.88 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.47 percent.

COVID-19 immunisation coverage in India has reached 164.4 crore doses. 89.1 crore first doses have been given out, with 69.9 crore second doses being given out.