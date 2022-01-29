Iraqi army reports rocket attacks at Baghdad airport, causing two planes to crash

Iraq’s military claimed in a statement that six rockets attacked Baghdad’s international airport facility on Friday, damaging two commercial jets but suffering no injuries.

According to the statement, rockets fired early in the morning landed on planes parked in a waiting area of Iraqi Airways, the country’s official carrier. One of the rockets blew a huge hole in the plane’s cockpit.

Since the beginning of the year, a succession of rocket and drone strikes have targeted the United States and its allies, as well as Iraqi government facilities. The majority of attacks on the airport did not result in significant damage or have an impact on the airport’s civilian sections.

Following the second anniversary of the US strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the stock market has recently risen.

The missile launch sites were discovered near Abu Ghraib, according to the military.

An Iraqi military base is located at the airport, which houses US and other coalition advisors.

According to two security officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the press, the rockets landed between the civilian and military portions of the airport.

According to the airline, the attack damaged one of its out-of-service planes parked near the airport, but operations were unaffected and no delays were expected.