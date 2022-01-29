Rajasthan schools to open on Feb1;

In Rajasthan, schools will open for classes 10 to 12 on February 1 and for classes 6 to 9 on February 10, according to the government’s revised COVID guidelines released on Friday. Online education will continue to be available to students, according to the statement.

Markets and other businesses in the state will now be allowed to be open till 10 p.m., and the state’s public discipline curfew will be lifted on Sundays.

In response to the COVID outbreak, all schools in Rajasthan were closed. Students would be allowed to come to the campus for studies only with the written agreement of their parents/guardians, according to instructions issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar.

The night curfew will remain in effect in the entire state from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day, according to the updated instructions. The state has also made it essential for businesses and office heads to declare the number of people who have received both doses of the vaccination in their offices after January 31.

For all types of parties, the maximum number of visitors was set at 100. The new rules will go into effect on January 31.