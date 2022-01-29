Ronaldo spends 50 lakh to light up Burj Khalifa with girlfriend’s face on her birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United has given his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez the ‘ultimate birthday present’: a laser show showing her face on the world’s tallest structure, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is said to have spent 50,000 pounds on the advertising facade on the renowned skyscraper in the heart of Dubai. On Thursday night, the 36-year-old Ronaldo, who is reputedly worth 370 million pounds, also released a 30-second video of the iconic tower broadcasting photographs and footage of his 28-year-old model fiancée.

Ronaldo and Georgina have a four-year-old daughter, and the family is now in Dubai for the English Premier League’s winter break. Her name popped up on the tower throughout the light and laser show, which closed with the words ‘Happy Birthday Geo.’

Also Read: Unknown space object in Milky Way sending radio waves every 18 minutes: Astronomers

‘The iconic tower becomes the biggest display screen in the world at night, with recent reports putting the cost of placing a three-minute promotional ad or message on the tower’s facade at a minimum of 50,000 pounds — a price that subsequently rises at weekends’, according to a report.

Georgina, who was born in Argentina, met Ronaldo in 2016 while he was playing for Real Madrid in La Liga. She has said on her new Netflix show, ‘To me, the best part of travelling in Cris’s (Ronaldo) jet is its crew, no doubt and the jet does really make life much easier’. The Instagram post has roughly 27 million views so far.