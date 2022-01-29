‘Team needs a leader’: On India’s next test captain, Mohammed Shami

The speculation around India’s next Test captain has only grown after Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down following the team’s 2-1 loss to hosts South Africa. Mohammed Shami, a fast bowler, has now added his two centuries to the debate. Following Virat Kohli’s lengthy time as captain, Shami spoke to Telegraph India about the importance of having a strong leader in the longest version of the game. Shami also discussed the importance of individuals in delivering as a team, as well as India’s new limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma.

‘Of course, the group requires a leader (in Test cricket). It’s good that our first series (under the new captain) will be at home (against Sri Lanka next month), so we’ll be more comfortable with the conditions ‘he stated

Instead of worrying about who would be India’s next Test captain, he stated that his attention will stay ‘on how I do and how the bowling team as a whole performs.’

‘But, if you ask me, I’ll be more concerned with how I do and how the bowling unit as a whole performs. I’m not thinking about who will take over as captain. We have Rohit (Sharma) and Ajinkya (Rahane), but the only thing that matters is the outcome.’

‘It’s up to the individuals to focus more on their own performances and accept more responsibility, as that leads to the results we expect,’ Shami stated, referring to leadership qualities as well as individual skills.

Beginning February 6, India will host the West Indies for three One-Day Internationals and the same number of Twenty-20 Internationals.