Angel investor Anand Chandrasekaran joins VC firm General Catalyst

Former Facebook Messenger platform director Anand Chandrasekaran has joined General Catalyst as a partner and investor, at a time when global venture capital and private equity companies are refocusing their attention on the Indian industry.

According to a tweet he sent out on Friday, he would be focused on investments in India and the United States in his new capacity.

Thrilled to share that I am joining @generalcatalyst as a Partner and Investor, the first to be dedicated to focusing on ??/?? opportunities. Really grateful to @htaneja for the opportunity and to my Partners and colleagues at GC for your trust. — Anand C ?? (@anandc) January 28, 2022

Airbnb Inc., Stripe Inc., Snap Inc., Grammarly and Giphy are among the Silicon Valley giants that General Catalyst has invested in. Its portfolio in India comprises CityMall, Cred, Uni, and StockGro. The selection of Chandrasekaran reflects a rising tendency among international investors to employ for the Indian market.

Since 2015, Chandrasekaran has invested in over 80 firms as an angel investor. Dealshare, NoBroker, Khatabook, Scaler Academy, and Pratilipi are among the new unicorns in his portfolio. He is also witnessed successful exits, like Fynd and Netmeds being bought by Reliance Industries, and Innov8 being acquired by Oyo Hotels & Homes.

Chandrasekaran spearheaded the India strategy spanning products, technologies, and operations during his three-year time as director of Facebook’s Messenger platform, while also working on innovative products including WhatsApp Payments. He was also the chief product officer of Indian etailer Snapdeal from 2014 to 2016.