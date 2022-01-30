Know how to retrieve lost Aadhar Card online

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

One of the most reported problem is losing or misplacing the Aadhar Card. To solve this, the UIDAI has offered an option of retrieving your misplaced card and UID free of charge.

How to retrieve Aadhar card online in simple steps:

Step 1- Go to UIDAI official website- uidai.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, go to the Aadhaar Services tab and select My Aadhaar from the drop-down menu.

Step 3- Then select ‘Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4- After that, you’ll be prompted to provide your personal information, such as your registered mobile number and email address.

Step 5- You will receive an OTP on your registered cellphone number after inputting the credentials. On the website, enter the digits.

Step 6- Your required UID/EID number will be sent to your phone.

Step 7- The UID number can then be used to download your Aadhaar card online.

Users should be aware that if their mobile number is not linked to their Aadhaar, they will need to update it before using online services. Updating or enrolling a mobile number with Aadhar necessitates a physical visit to an Aadhar Kendra and biometric verification. Although you do not need to bring any documentation to change or register your cell phone number, the process costs Rs 50.