Mahindra says apology to humiliated farmer; gifts brand new Bolero

Tumakuru: A farmer in Karnataka who was allegedly humiliated by sales executives at a Mahindra showroom when he came to book a car, was delivered an apology and a new Bolero, ending the tussle on a happy note. Kempegowda R L, of Ramanapalya in Tumakuru district was delivered a Bolero by the showroom on Tumakuru’s Outer Ring Road as promised to him.

‘Senior executives and other staff members of Mahindra came to my house on Friday morning and apologised for the turn of events. They invited me to buy the vehicle and it was delivered to me by evening’, the farmer said. ‘As promised, we have taken appropriate measures and the matter is now resolved. We would like to thank Mr Kempegowda for choosing to be with us and welcome him into the Mahindra Family’, the company tweeted. Mahindra Group head Anand Mahindra retweeted by saying: ‘And let me add my welcome to Mr Kempegowda’.

And let me add my welcome to Mr. Kempegowda…?? https://t.co/BuKnTNov42 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 28, 2022

Kempegowda had gone with his friends to the showroom to check a Bolero when he was sneered at by the staff. They reportedly told him that he probably didn’t have even Rs 10 in his pocket and had come to buy a vehicle costing Rs 10 lakh! Kempegowda asked the staff if they would deliver the vehicle immediately if he returned with the money in 30 minutes. The staff dared him to return, presuming he cannot afford the SUV. However, Kempegowda returned with Rs 10 lakh cash and asked for the vehicle. The stunned staff tried to come up with excuses but got a mouthful from the farmer for judging him by his attire. Later, a video of the incident had gone viral, with many users flagging them to Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra Group had said that it will investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

