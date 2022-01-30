With this new feature, Google Docs will look more professional!

Google Docs is a common tool for drafting and documenting online. Google Docs users can now place a text watermark on every page of a document using the Mountain View-based firm’s new feature. Users can add watermarks such as ‘Confidential’ or ‘Draft’ to indicate the file’s status before sharing it. Users can edit the font, size, and other options of a watermark using the insert menu in Google Docs.

Google Docs users will now be able to add a watermark to their documents, including all Workspace customers and G Suite users. As of January 24, the rollout began for all users. It is expected to be completed within weeks. Google Docs isn’t the only tool that displays the watermark. When you import or export documents from or to Microsoft Word, it will be preserved. Google Docs added a feature last year that allowed users to insert a custom image watermark on every page of a document. Logos, branding, and similar elements can be added to documents using this feature.

Google recently updated Google Drive, making it easier to navigate through ‘safer’ files. When a potentially dangerous file is about to be opened, Google Drive users will now see a warning banner. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings already feature the warning banner for Google Drive that was first introduced at Google Cloud Next 2021 in October.

Google also announced earlier this year plans to make the Android ecosystem more integrated and intuitive – similar to how Apple products are interconnected and work seamlessly. Fast Pair technology is now available for smart home devices and Chromebooks.