Manipur BJP MLA, senior leaders quit party; join Congress

Imphal: MLA P Saratchandra joined the Congress party on Monday, a day after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after he failed to secure ticket for Manipur assembly polls. Senior BJP leaders N Biren and N Joykumar also followed suit.

Saratchandra, who represents Moirang seat, accused the BJP of favouring newcomers to old-timers. He was apparently referring to M Prithivraj, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP last year, and has been given the saffron camp’s ticket from Moirang. Prithviraj had lost to Saratchandra by less than 400 votes in the last elections. Biren, a former minister, and Joykumar also quit the saffron party after he was denied candidature.

Congress election in-charge Bhakta Charan Das welcomed all three of them, and asserted that the party would be bagging 40 of the 60 seats in the upcoming elections.