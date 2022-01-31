‘Modi-phobia clearly affects Rahul Gandhi’: Reports from Goa-polls!

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed Rahul Gandhi has a ‘Modi-phobia’ and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone can form a government in poll-bound Goa. In Goa, Amit Shah conducted a door-to-door campaign with Pramod Sawant and offered prayers at a temple dedicated to Sai Baba as part of the BJP’s election campaign launch.

In an indoor public meeting, he said, ‘The Congress’ Gandhi Parivar views Goa as its tourist destination. They come here frequently. As for us, we are implementing (late Goa Chief Minister) Manohar Parrikar’s ‘golden Goa’ dreams. The people of Goa must choose between BJP’s ‘golden Goa’ and the Congress’ Gandhi parivar ka Goa,’ Shah said. The Home Minister said the development of small states is a priority for the Narendra Modi government.

In a scathing attack on Digambar Kamat and the Congress, Shah said that Goa was notorious for corruption, instability, and chaos during Kamat’s tenure. He also targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he suffered from ‘Modi-phobia’. Electoral results in Goa will be declared on March 10, following the assembly election on February 14.