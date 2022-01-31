‘Spider-Man’ back at No.1 in theatres after a quiet weekend

In its seventh week of release, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” once again topped the box office on a chillingly quiet weekend in theatres.

January is generally a sluggish month for moviegoing, and this year has been no exception, owing to the omicron version of the coronavirus, which has caused some cancellations. Even before the omicron surge or the blizzard that prompted some cinemas in the Northeast to close on Saturday, the weekend was looking bleak.

According to studio estimates released on Sunday, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $11 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $735.9 million. The Marvel blockbuster is responsible for a large portion of the month’s ticket sales.

Since its release in December, “No Way Home,” which has led the box office for six of the past seven weekends, has held up nicely. It was only 20 percent lower this weekend than the week before. “No Way Home” is on its way to becoming the third-highest grossing film in North America, behind “Avatar” ($760 million). It also increased its international revenue by $21.1 million, bringing the total to $1 billion.

However, January has been a dead zone, with the exception of Paramount Pictures’ “Scream,” which stayed in second place with $7.4 million in its third weekend. Over the weekend, no new releases were widely released. “The King’s Daughter,” a doomed fairy tale starring Pierce Brosnan and released in 2014, was one of the few films to try to debut countrywide last week.