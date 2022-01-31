State government eases Covid-19 restrictions

Kolkata: The West Bengal government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The night cure timing was reduced by one hour. The night curfew will now be in force in West Bengal from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 10 pm to 5 am.

As per the new order issued by the government, restaurants, bars and cinema halls can now operate at 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places have also been allowed to reopen in the state.

The state government also announced relaxations on curbs imposed on the operation of domestic flights . The Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata flights will now operate daily. The UK-Kolkata flights would also resume normal operations subject to RT-PCR test reports to be carried by inbound passengers.