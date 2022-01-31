Vehicle runs over explosives in Kenya, at least 10 dead

At least ten individuals are dead, according to a local authority in northern Kenya, when their car collided with an explosive device on a highway on Monday morning.

The blast happened outside of Mandera town, according to North Eastern regional commander George Seda. The number of people in the vehicle was unknown. According to witnesses, the death toll could rise because others suffered significant injuries.

Police said in a statement that the Al-Shabab extremists who are active in the area planted the explosive device after crossing from Somalia. Extremists are frequently blamed in the border region for such attacks, which target both security forces and civilians.

The perpetrators ran toward the border, according to a police report on Monday’s detonation.