‘Very Rare’: Teen infected with three different coronavirus variants.

Israeli boy, 11, falls victim to three different Covid strains in one year, in a rare case. Alon Helfgott has been infected with Alpha, Delta, and Omicron. He has been in quarantine a few times since the beginning of the school year, according to The Times of Israel.

Earlier this week, Helfgott, from the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba, tested positive for Omicron. The boy, although in isolation, is doing better than when he was infected with previous variants. ‘I’m fine, feeling pretty healthy, without so many symptoms,’ he told Channel12 News on Sunday. The latest strain hasn’t affected Helfgott’s symptoms as much as previous strains, which he said he had with pretty serious symptoms. ‘In the Alpha (infection), I suffered from a high fever,’ he said. Helfgott stated that boredom manages to overcome everything, despite his extensive experience with quarantine.

Forced Quarantine

Since the start of the school year, he has had to enter quarantine between three and four times. ‘I try to pass the time in bed or on the phone. There are really no things to do,’ he said. On Wednesday, the day when he is to be released from quarantine, Helfgott wished to ‘stay healthy and not get infected again’, according to the report. Covid is known to provide protection against repeated infections, but reinfections do occur afterward in some cases.

Similar Case

A 61-year-old Delhi doctor contracted both Alpha and Delta variants after vaccination in July of last year, making it the first documented case of two reinfections and two breakthrough infections. On August 16, 2020, she tested positive and was asymptomatic. On April 12, 2021, she tested positive again and had symptoms such as acute abdominal pain, fever, and fatigue. On May 3, she tested positive for the third time.

Infected with two variants

There have also been documented cases where people were infected with two different strains of the same virus when consuming confections. An investigation published in Nature discovered that people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 will likely become reinfected within one or two years unless they take precautions such as getting vaccinated and wearing masks. The study found that the reinfection risk increases from about 5 percent four months after initial infection to 50 percent by 17 months.