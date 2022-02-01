Tesla supporters complain Biden dismisses the company’s EV leadership

Some Tesla fans, including CEO Elon Musk, believe that the White House has been unfairly dismissive of America’s top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer in its support for EVs as a means of combating climate change, and they’re speaking up.

More than 33,000 individuals have signed a petition on change.org urging the US President Joe Biden to recognise Tesla’s leadership in electric vehicles. The petitioners accuse Trump of disregarding Tesla, a non-union firm, in favour of traditional Detroit automakers, who are unionised.

Since Biden’s election last year, Musk and Tesla supporters have been voicing similar grievances. The latest petition, however, is their first large-scale public effort to press their case that the corporation and its commitment to clean energy cars are being disregarded by the government. The president has mainly avoided mentioning Tesla, instead emphasising the creation of “good-paying union jobs” if the United States can lead the globe in the production of electric automobiles.