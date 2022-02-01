Hoysala Temples in Karnataka finalised as India’s nomination for World Heritage List

The Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid, and Somnathapura in Karnataka have been finalised as India’s candidacy for the World Heritage List for the years 2022-2023, according to the Union Culture Ministry. Since April 15, 2014, the ‘Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala’ have been on UNESCO’s Tentative List, and they provide witness to the rich historical and cultural legacy of the country.

Vishal V Sharma, India’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, formally presented the nomination of Hoysala Temples to UNESCO Director of World Heritage Lazare Eloundou on Monday. Following the submission of the dossier, it will be subjected to technical review.

In a tweet, Sharma said, ‘India is proud to nominate The Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas for UNESCO’s World Heritage List! Art historians recognize the exceptional sculptural artistry of the ensembles to be among the masterpieces of Asian art’.

The site review will take place in September/October of this year, and the dossier will be considered in July/August of the following year.

G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region, said, ‘This is a great moment for India to see the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas temples being submitted for inscription in the World Heritage List. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to both ‘vikas’ and ‘virasat’ (heritage)’.

‘Our efforts in protecting our heritage is evident from the work the government has been putting in inscribing both our tangible and intangible heritage and also repatriating the cultural heritage that was stolen or taken away from India’, the Minister added.

According to the cultural ministry, the Archaeological Survey of India has designated all three Hoysala temples as protected monuments, and therefore their conservation and maintenance will be done by the ministry. The state government will secure the preservation of state-protected monuments located near these three sites since it will enhance the visual integrity of the area.