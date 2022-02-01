Kerala: Sunday lockdown to continue on Feb 6

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to enforce partial-lockdown on February 6 to curb the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. Like the past two Sundays, only essential services will be allowed on February 6.

The development comes on the back of positive results from having enforced restrictions for the past two Sundays. Termed as ‘Sunday lockdowns’, the restrictions have been effective not just in curtailing movement but also to ensure that public gatherings are held sparsely and infrequently, the government said.

The government has also urged people to avoid needless travel during the weekends. Travel will only be permitted in the case of emergencies and for the procurement of essential items or services. Documents to this effect must be produced when asked by authorities. Even while these restrictions remain, the district-wise restrictions will continue as usual.