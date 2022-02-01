PM Modi’s YouTube channel crosses 1 cr subscribers

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel surpassed one million subscribers, making it the highest among world leaders. Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, is a distant second on the list of world leaders with the most YouTube subscribers.

On YouTube, Bolsonaro has 36 lakh subscribers, followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has 30.7 lakh subscribers. Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia, is also on the list, with 28.8 lakh subscribers. While the White House has a YouTube account with 19 lakh subscribers, US President Joe Biden has only 7.03 lakh. In comparison to other national leaders, Prime Minister Modi has a massive lead in terms of YouTube subscribers.