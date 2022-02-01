Rogan reacts to Spotify protest and Covid advisory

Following Neil Young’s complaints against the propagation of COVID-19 vaccine disinformation, Spotify said that it will include content cautions before podcasts about the virus.

In a post published on Sunday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek outlined more transparent platform rules in response to the backlash sparked by Young, who had his music removed from Spotify on Wednesday after the tech giant refused to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticised for spreading virus misinformation.

“There are a lot of people and points of view on Spotify with which I strongly disagree,” Ek stated. “It’s critical to me that we don’t take on the role of content censor while simultaneously ensuring that there are standards in place and repercussions for those who break them.”

In a “new effort to counteract misinformation,” Ek said, the advisories will connect to Spotify’s fact-based COVID-19 hub. It will be available in the coming days, according to Ek. He made no specific mention of Rogan or Young.

Rogan responded to the backlash on Sunday, claiming in an Instagram video that he was simply looking to have talks with individuals who had “differing viewpoints” on his show.

“I’m not trying to spread disinformation or be contentious,” Rogan explained. “With my podcast, I’ve never tried to do anything other than chat to people.”