Salman congratulates Katrina on marriage with Vicky Kaushal during ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finale

Salman Khan had finally congratulated Katrina Kaif on her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. The pair, who managed to keep their relationship a secret, got married on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Salman Khan sent an unexpected congratulatory wish for Katrina during the Bigg Boss 15 finals on Sunday. He said, looking towards the camera: ‘Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your wedding)’. This came after previous Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant, and Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss 14, danced to the song Chikni Chameli on the stage. Katrina was featured in the original version of the song, which was released in 2012 as part of the film ‘Agneepath’. Shehnaaz Gill also teased the actor about Katrina’s wedding on the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

A total of 120 people attended Katrina and Vicky’s wedding, which included close friends and family. Salman, who had a close relationship with Katrina, was not invited to the wedding ceremony.