Union Budget 2022-23: ‘400 new gen Vande Bharat trains in next three years: Finance Minister

New Delhi: The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years. 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems. The Union Budget also sought to lay foundation & give blueprint of economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years – from India at 75 to India at 100.

‘Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities – PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments’, she added.

Nirmala Sitharaman commenced the presentation of the budget by expressing empathy with those who were affected by the adverse health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.. While presenting the Budget, she also said that the country is expected to grow at 9.27%. The FM further said that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years.