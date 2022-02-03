BCCI released schedule of Ranji Trophy 2022

Mumbai: The schedule of domestic cricket event, Ranji Trophy 2022 was released by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). As per the BCCI, the first phase of Ranji Trophy will take place from February 10-March 15 and the second phase from May 30-June 26.

According to the new schedule, this season will be the shortest first-class season in the country. The tournament will have 64 games in 62 days with the first phase comprising 57 matches and the second stage having seven knock-out games which comprises 4 quarter-finals, 2 semi-finals and the final.

4 teams each have been divided into 8 elite groups while the remaining 6 form the plate division. The elite group matches will be played in Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana and Guwahati. Plate league matches will be held in Kolkata.