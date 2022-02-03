Rannvijay Singha quits ‘Roadies’ after 18 years

Actor Rannvijay Singha has decided to leave the show Roadies after 18 years. In a recent interview, the actor assured fans that there is no animosity between him and the producers, but that there was a scheduling conflict.

There had been rumours that he had broken up with his roadies, and the VJ-turned-actor recently confirmed the news in an interview with a media outlet. He described the scenario as ‘disheartening’.

Rannvijay said, ‘The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I’ll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening. I’ve been working with the channel for 18 years. I’ve done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi’.

Ex-Roadies champion Rannvijay has hosted every season of the programme, from Roadies 2.0 to Roadies Revolution. He has also hosted MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Troll Police, MTV Stuntmania, MTV Force India The Fast and the Gorgeous, and MTV Scooty Pep Diva, in addition to the adventure-reality show.

The actor has a lengthy history with the entertainment industry, which is why his omission from the upcoming season of Roadies is so startling.

In terms of his time in Bollywood, he made his debut in the film ‘Toss: A Flip of Destiny’ in 2009. In the same year, he co-starred with Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in the film ‘London Dreams.’ Later that year, he appeared in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Action Replayy’ and Jimmy Shergill’s ‘Dharti’ making his Punjabi cinema debut.