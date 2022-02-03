Woman puts husband up for sale on auction site for this reason

London: A woman has listed her husband for sale on an auction site. Linda McAlister, an Irish woman who lives in New Zealand included her husband John McAlister in the auction list of Trade Me website as he left left her at home with their two children during the summer holidays to go on a fishing trip.

Linda in the site described her husband as a ‘shootin’ and fishin’ sort of fellow’. She claimed tha the would remain ‘loyal provided he’s fed and watered’. ‘Still needs some house training, I have neither the time nor the patience at the moment. Sale is final, no returns or exchanges’, she said in the ad.

The listing attracted 12 bids and the bidding rose to NZD100 in a few hours. The couple got married in 2019 in Ireland and has two two boys, 4-year-old Colt and 6-year-old Ryder. John didn’t know his wife had put him up for sale until his friends alerted him to the auction.

The bid was removed by Trade Me for breaching terms and conditions.