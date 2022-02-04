172 private members’ bills to be introduced in the Lok Sabha

On Friday, the House will hear reports from numerous committees, including the department-related parliamentary standing committee on education, women, children, youth, and sports. 172 private members’ bills are also expected to be introduced into the Lok Sabha. Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, plans to introduce three bills, including the Right to Water Bill, which aims to offer a realistic framework for the realisation of the right to water.

The Unemployment Allowance Bill, introduced by BJP member Ashok Mahadeorao Nete, seeks to offer allowances to all unemployed people. 27 private member bills will be debated in the Rajya Sabha. Derek O’ Brien of the Trinamool Congress will introduce legislation to ensure effective epidemic prevention, preparedness, and management. In addition to the government’s bills, any member of Parliament can introduce private bills in the House.