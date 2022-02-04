DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

5 labourers killed, several injured as under-construction building collapses

Feb 4, 2022, 03:34 pm IST

Mumbai: 5 labourers were killed and several others were injured as the  structure of an under-construction building  collapsed.  The incident occurred in Shastri nagar locality of Yerawada area of Pune. Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them.

The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of workers. ‘Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest,’ Prime Minister tweeted.

All the workers belong to Bihar.  The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse.

