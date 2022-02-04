5 labourers killed, several injured as under-construction building collapses

Mumbai: 5 labourers were killed and several others were injured as the structure of an under-construction building collapsed. The incident occurred in Shastri nagar locality of Yerawada area of Pune. Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them.

The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

5 people have been reported dead and 2 critically injured. The construction work of a mall was being done here when a heavy steel structure collapsed. All laborers belong to Bihar. The reason for the collapse is under investigation: Rohidas Pawar, DCP Pune Police pic.twitter.com/IC4Cokms1a — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of workers. ‘Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest,’ Prime Minister tweeted.

Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 4, 2022

All the workers belong to Bihar. The authorities have launched an investigation into the reason for the collapse.