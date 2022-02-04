State government announces re-opening of educational institutions

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced the re-opening of schools and colleges in the state from February 7.

According to the new order issued by the government, offline classes for students of standard 8 to 12 along with colleges, universities and other technical, professional education institutions will open from February 7.Physical classes for the students from KG to class 7 will start from February 14. Students will have option to choose between physical classes, online classes and hybrid mode of education.

Also Read; IPL 2022: BCCI issues new guidelines for all teams

Earlier several states in the country have decided to reopen schools from first week of February. State governments have allowed the reopening of schools from next month in Telangana, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh among others.