Adoor Gopalakrishnan hands over his ancestral property to Kerala Govt for housing scheme

Legendary film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan announced on Thursday that he has decided to donate his inherited property to the Kerala government for its housing scheme for the poor. Gopalakrishnan informed the Minister of Local Self Government M V Govindan that he will be giving away 13 cents of land at his home town Adoor to the government.

The renowned director took the decision to donate the land in response to the minister’s call to the people to donate land for the housing scheme. Minister Govindan arrived at the residence of Adoor, and after accepting the film maker’s offer said that this is a great gesture and this should be a perfect model for others to replicate.

Adoor said that all what he did was to share a responsibility and he has done that. Adoor will now reach his home town and will transfer the land to the concerned local body official. The Life Mission project of the Pinarayi Vijayan government is to build homes for the homeless.

The 80-year-old filmmaker though has directed just a dozen feature films starting with ‘Swayamwaram’ in 1972, in his glittering career, he has won the national film awards 16 times, 17 Kerala State awards besides numerous international awards and also the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2004. The country has honoured him with Padma Shri in 1984 and followed it up with the Padma Vibhushan in 2006.