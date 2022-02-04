Almonds are not recommended for people with these health issues

Almonds are said to be beneficial to one’s health. This is why, especially in the winter, the majority of people eat almonds. Almonds are high in protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals, all of which are good for body. They not only help the body develop, but also provide it with strength. However, consuming almonds can have negative consequences in specific circumstances. Let’s look at when eating almonds can be harmful to health.

High blood pressure problems:

People with high blood pressure should avoid eating almonds. Medications are administered to patients with high blood pressure in order to assist them regulate their blood pressure. In this instance, almonds may be hazardous to their health.

Kidney-related issues include:

Almonds should not be consumed by those who have stones in their kidneys or gall bladder. Almonds are high in oxalate, which can exacerbate the problem. Moderation is advised, especially for those who are susceptible to renal problems or have a history of kidney stones.

Digestion problems:

People with digestive problems should avoid almonds as well. Almonds are high in protein and minerals. As a result, almonds may be more difficult to digest. If you eat a lot of almonds, you may have constipation, bloating, and stomach pain.

Also Read: Find out how curry leaves benefit your health

Weight gain:

Nuts should not be consumed if you have acquired a significant amount of weight and are trying to lose weight. Almonds are heavy in fat and calories. It has the potential to trigger fat accumulation in your body.