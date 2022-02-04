‘Assembly polls’: Yogi Adityanath officially enters the fray in UP!

The UP Chief Minister filed his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Assembly seat on Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On the occasion, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present, along with several other party leaders and MLAs. This made it a saffron-colored event. Also in attendance were Ashish Patel of the Apna Dal and Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party, both BJP allies.

As a candidate for the state Assembly, Yogi, a five-time former Lok Sabha member, is contesting for the first time. Yogi had earlier been proclaimed as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate by Shah. Yogi Adityanath opted to become a member of the legislative council instead of contesting an Assembly seat when he became Chief Minister in 2017.

In a workers’ meeting earlier in the day, Shah said the BJP was on course to repeat its triumphs of 2014, 2017 and 2019. According to Shah, the party would win more than 300 seats this time. Additionally, Yog has freed the state from mafia, claimed the Union Home Minister. ‘Today mafia is either in jail or outside Uttar Pradesh. He has worked relentlessly to change the image of the state,’ he said. Shah went on to describe the various welfare programs that have been introduced by the BJP government for the poor.

During his speech, Yogi Adityanath thanked his party leadership for placing their faith in him and asked every party worker to work as a contestant and ensure BJP victory. As a result of Shah’s leadership, the party became the largest political party in the world, adding that both the Delhi and Lucknow governments excelled in a range of spheres.

A Rudrabhishek had been performed at Gorakhnath temple before Yogi filed the nomination papers. Eleven pundits performed the elaborate puja. The security arrangements for the event had also been stepped up with heavy barricades erected on the route to the district collectorate. Drone cameras monitored the movement of people and vehicles.